Texas native and USA Gymnast Simone Biles announced her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics due to medical reasons according to an announcement made by USA Gymnastics.
Despite Biles’s non-participation, she displayed an incredible amount of sportsmanship and support cheering on her teammates. The official reason why she pulled out of the competition has been confirmed related to mental health.
Team USA Women Gymnastics Team still celebrates a hard-fought Silver Medal-Winning in Tokyo today, see photos below.
Simone Biles Is The Epitome of Classy Sportsmanship Despite Withdraw From Final Olympic Team Competition
GYMNASTICS-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-PODIUM
USA's Simone Biles reacts during the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
TOPSHOT-GYMNASTICS-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
TOPSHOT – Russia's Angelina Melnikova (L) is congratulated by USA's Simone Biles as Russia wins the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP)
GYMNASTICS-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
USA's Grace Mc Callum and USA's Simone Biles react during the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
GYMNASTICS-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
USA's Jordan Chiles and USA's Simone Biles react during the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
GYMNASTICS-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-PODIUM
Silver medalists USA's Sunisa Lee, USA's Grace Mc Callum USA's Simone Biles and USA's Jordan Chiles wave on the podium of the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
Gymnastics – Artistic – Olympics: Day 4
TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team United States calls to a teammate during the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images)
Olympics, Womens Volleyball, Tokyo
TOKYO,JAPAN July 26, 2021: USAs Simone Biles is consoled after competing on the vault and withdrawing from competition due to an injury in the womens team final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Wally Skalij /Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)