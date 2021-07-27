Simone Biles Sat Out Tokyo Olympics Team Finals, Twitter Says She’s Still The GOAT #SimoneBiles

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Simone Biles had the weight of an entire nation and the world on her strong and capable shoulders ahead of the Tokyo Olympics with many saying she was slated to capture more gold in the gymnastics fields. Biles has opted to pull out of the team finals due to an undisclosed medical reason, but many on Twitter are rallying around her and reminding others that she is still the GOAT.

The 24-year-old Biles is widely known as the greatest gymnast not only of her era but for all time, but she has been vocal of late about how the pressures of the Summer Games and her sport overall have weighed on her as seen in an Instagram post shared on Monday (July 26).

From Simone Biles’ Instagram:

it wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The olympics is no joke! BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually they mean the world to me!

On Tuesday (July 27), many Americans woke up to the news that Bilesw would not be participating in the team finals for women’s gymnastics in Tokyo but was still cheering on her teammates from the sidelines according to accounts from social media. Still, the news that the Texas superstar was not featured in the final events caused many on Twitter to chime in with their thoughts of support, and genuine concern for Biles’ wellbeing.

Team USA managed to notch a silver medal in the process, just short of its hope for Olympic gold but still a formidable team effort. And in a show of class, Biles congratulated the ROC (Russia Olympic Committee) for winning the gold medal.

UPDATE: We neglected to make mention of the other Team USA members who won today’s medal. They are Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, and Grace McCallum. Congratulations to the entire squad. Our apologies for the earlier snub.

We’ve got those reactions below.

