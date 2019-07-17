Snubbed: 10 Black Women Who Deserved Emmy Nominations

Sadly, not every deserving person and project was lucky to be part of that elite crew. And while we know that these awards don’t define talent or impact, here are ten Black performers and creators that should have been nominated and weren’t.

(But be clear: Emmy nom or not, these sistas are still winners in our eyes.)

1. Mj Rodriguez, Lead Actress in a Drama Series, “Pose” Source:Getty One thing is clear: We haven’t seen a role this touching and remarkable on the small screen in a long time as we did with Mj Rodriguez’s Blanca on the hit show “Pose.” To not see her name on the list is nothing short of blasphemy. That, and it was a missed opportunity to make history by nominating the first trans actress in this category. Maybe next year mother.

2. Sanaa Lathan, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, “The Twilight Zone” Source:Getty If you’re a fan of the reboot of “The Twilight Zone,” then you know that “Replay” starring Sanaa Lathan was one of the season’s strongest. Lathan who played a Black mother desperate to save her son from a renegade was fantastic and should have gotten some Emmy love.

3. Indya Moore, Supporting Actress In A Drama Series, “Pose” Source:Getty There are so many amazing aspects of FX’s ballroom drama “Pose,” one of them being Indya Moore. The trans actress showed us love, light and vulnerability playing Angel. To watch her character’s arc over the show’s first season was a triumph, one that should be awarded with all the trophies.

4. Danielle Brooks, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, “Orange Is The New Black” Source:Getty We know this was more an aspiration more than anything else, given that Emmys seem to have broken up with its past darling OITNB, but Danielle Brooks SHOULD have been recognized for Tastee’s journey exposing a broken prison system in the name of her best friend Poussey. Her performance literally broke our hearts.

5. Danai Gurira, Lead Actress in a Drama Series, “The Walking Dead” Source:Getty If Danai Gurira every deserved some Emmy love for playing MIchonne it would definitely be for Season 9. The sword-wielding hero went through it, losing the love of her life, giving birth to a son and having to protect her family and community at all costs.

6. Susan Kelechi Watson, Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series, “This Is Us” Source:Getty Each season of “This Is Us,” Susan Kelechi Watson elevates her acting game, but this past season, especially those scenes with on-screen mother Phylicia Rashad, resenting her hubby (Sterling K Brown) and witnessing her baby girl come out were utter perfection.

7. Tracee Ellis Ross, Lead Actress In A Comedy, “black-ish Source:Getty No shade to Anthony Anderson’s Emmy nom, but it was really Tracee that shined last season as the mother of five juggling love, marriage, motherhood and finding herself. Maybe next year!

8. Janet Mock, Outstanding Directing in A Drama Series, “Pose”, “Love Is The Message” Source:Getty One of the strongest episodes of the first season of the groundbreaking drama “Pose,” was helmed by Janet Mock, a Black trans woman. Not only did she deserve to be recognized, but a nom for her would have made history.

9. Natasha Rothwell, Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series, “Insecure” Source:Getty This may have been a dark horse nomination here, but we’re sorry: Natasha Rothwell’s Kelli is PURE HILARITY! Just Her peeing on herself at Coachella and accusing that white girl of voting for Jill Stein ALONE deserves a Golden Globe. Who else on TV made you laugh that hard this season? We’ll wait.