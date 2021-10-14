Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Sprayground is back with another collection, this one the company hopes will make you feel like a million bucks.

The innovative streetwear brand widely known for its eye-catching backpacks and unique apparel is back with a new collection inspired by America’s favorite “poor little rich boy,” Richie Rich, that will surely turn heads. This new and, of course, limited collection successfully “exudes luxury” while still sticking to its street-style roots.

Per a press release, the collection consists of graphic tees, hats, hoodies, button-down shirts, and an exclusive backpack, with the money shark, gold coins, and dollar signs that “exemplifies the brand’s history of designing disruptive fashions that provoke a reaction while turning heads.” Based on the designs, Sprayground accomplished that mission.

Sprayground is well-known for its extremely loud designs. With this new Richie Rich collection, the brand is hammering home that point thanks to the pieces in the collection, drawing inspiration from the fun and colorful art from the original comic to make them pop.

The Richie Rich limited-edition collection is available online on Sprayground’s website and exclusive boutiques nationwide beginning next week. Like every other Sprayground limited collection, we expect this one to sell out, and once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Hit the gallery below to see more photos from the Richie Rich collection below.

Photo: Sprayground / Richie Rich Apparel Collection

Sprayground Wants You To Feel Like A Million Bucks With Its New Richie Rich-Inspired Apparel Collection was originally published on cassiuslife.com