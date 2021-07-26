Stay Low & Build: Issa Rae Marries Louis Diame In Private Ceremony, Twitter Throws Virtual Rice

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Trump’s homie Lil Wayne once wrapped real Gs move in silence like lasagna, actress, and media mogul Issa Rae is a great example of that regarding all the moves she makes.

Monday (Jul.26), Rae dropped the huge bombshell that she is now a married woman. Taking to Instagram, in the most Issa Rae way, the Insecure creator and star revealed that she married Louis Diame, a Senegalese businessman reportedly in a super-private ceremony in the South of France.

In the photos beautifully captured by photographer Lauren Fair, we see photos of the beautiful bride rocking a Vera Wang gown while flanked by her bridesmaids and her freshly-minted husband who looks dapper in his Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo. In the caption of the gallery, Rae wrote:

A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress.

B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed.

C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.

Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.

As expected, Twitter, specifically the melanated delegation, is happy for sis and has been virtually throwing rice and screaming yaasssss for Black love.

Issa Rae is set to drop the final season of her hit HBO dramedy Insecure real soon, linked with Converse for a new collection called By You, and inked an 8-figure film and television deal with WarnerMedia. Jumping the broom with Diame is the perfect punctuation mark.

Congrats to Issa Rae and Diame.

You can peep more reactions to the news in the gallery below.

