Steve Harvey Sparks Cancel Culture Debate After Saying “Political Correctness Has Killed Comedy”

Steve Harvey has proven himself to be the ultimate Renaissance Man in the world of entertainment, reinventing himself many times over the years as an actor, radio personality, author, celebrated game show host and soon-to-be television judge amongst other aka’s. However, his claim to fame for many people that can remember will always be stand-up comedy.

Fans hoping to see the comedian return to the standup stage may have to wait a very long time though, if ever at all, after Harvey made an interesting comment recently on how cancel culture has killed any chance for comedians to flourish.

Steve gave his hot take on comedy and cancel culture while speaking with reporters during the Television Critics Association press tour earlier today. “The only way I can do one more special is if it’s at the end of my television career because it will end my television career,” Harvey told the media, further elaborating by adding, “We’re in the cancel culture now. No stand-up [comedian] alive that is sponsor-driven can say anything he wants to. Chris Rock can’t. Kevin Hart can’t. Cedric the Entertainer can’t. D.L. Hughley can’t. I can go down the list. The only person that can say what they want to say on stage is Dave Chappelle because he’s not sponsor-driven, he’s subscription-driven.”

He went on to claim that maintaining a stand-up career would be close to impossible for him because, in his words, “political correctness has killed comedy,” elaborating by stating, “Every joke now, it hurts somebody’s feelings. What people don’t understand about comedians is that a joke has to be about something. It has to be about somebody. We can’t write jokes about puppies all the time. The joke can’t be about bushes all the time. Some of these jokes have to be about people — because that’s the most interesting topic. So if I come back, I have to wait until I’m done [with my TV career]. And I’m not done. I’d have to call it This Is It or something like that.”

Harvey’s comments made for a mixed set of reactions, ranging from those who agreed with him to others who felt it was an excuse made out of fear that he won’t have a successful comeback in a new generation. Take a look below and let us know whether or not you agree:

