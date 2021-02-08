Twitter Reacts To Telfar’s “Bubblegum” Bag Drop was originally published on cassiuslife.com
Secured the bubblegum pink Telfar bag, it’s going to be a great week 💕— ♌︎ (@alltheraaage) February 8, 2021
FINALLY DONE GOT ME A TELFAR! Now i’m going back to bed cause i’ve barely slept all night 😭— KEND0LLA$. (@kennnndoll__) February 8, 2021
I FINALLY PURCHASED A TELFAR BAG BEFORE THEY SOLD OUT🙌🏾😭— ☥protect yo innerG (@syddoee) February 8, 2021
If I don’t get a Telfar soon Imma just take somebody’s— fuck is niggas geekin for? (@slimtxm) February 8, 2021
I really woke up at 6:50am just to make sure I got my telfar bag and I got it !!! pic.twitter.com/zQ9hsVY0p0— 🦋☁️💫🧸🌿🪐💌 (@LailaAlexus_) February 2, 2021
I just secured a Telfar! My first try too y’all talk to me nice 😪— bébé 🦋 (@valvaaalll) February 8, 2021
Oh nothing, just secured my 2nd Telfar. Happy Monday! 😁— Que (@THEqueenQuee) February 8, 2021
Here’s the Telfar bag from the Superbowl Klarna commercial. Make your reaction videos! 💖 pic.twitter.com/NjbwEF4I4g— That’s So RayRay (@ladyraynicorn) February 8, 2021
I’m getting out of dish duty for two weeks since I’m buying Chanele that new pink telfar bag LMAO this shit is too easy— Paul John (@Hii_Im_Paul_DNA) February 7, 2021
Telfar will finally be restocking on the pink bag 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Nz5NcOmlnt— i_amroyaltyy (@i_amroyaltyy) February 6, 2021
