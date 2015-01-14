August Alsina , b.o.b. , Cash Out
Home

The 12 Best Celebrity Eggplants So Far… (PHOTOS)

Posted January 14, 2015

Leave a comment

The 12 Best Celebrity Eggplants So Far… (PHOTOS) was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Lawd! “America’s Next Top Model” Winner Keith Carlos’ Eggplant Looks…Amazing.

Lawd! “America’s Next Top Model” Winner Keith Carlos’ Eggplant Looks…Amazing.

2. If Ca$h Out’s Rap Career Doesn’t Work Out, We Have Another Suggestion.

If Ca$h Out’s Rap Career Doesn’t Work Out, We Have Another Suggestion.

3. Kevin Hart May Be Short, But His ________ Ain’t.

Kevin Hart May Be Short, But His ________ Ain’t.

4. Nick Jonas Done Grown Up, Huh?

Nick Jonas Done Grown Up, Huh?

5. Trey Schlongz.

Trey Schlongz.

6. More Body, More Bulge with Kevin Hart.

More Body, More Bulge with Kevin Hart.

7. We Never Get Tired Of Breezy’s Man Parts.

We Never Get Tired Of Breezy’s Man Parts.

8. Good GAWD B.o.B.!

Good GAWD B.o.B.!

9. Zammmmnnnn August!

Zammmmnnnn August!

10. Jesus Be A Fence. B.o.B. & His Eggplant Are On Fleek.

Jesus Be A Fence. B.o.B. & His Eggplant Are On Fleek.

11. Gotta Love A Man In A Thong, Especially If His Name Is Jamie Foxx.

Gotta Love A Man In A Thong, Especially If His Name Is Jamie Foxx.

12. Looks Like Bieber’s Working With A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’.

Looks Like Bieber’s Working With A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’.
Leave a comment
comments – add yours
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close