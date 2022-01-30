Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

So Janet Jackson’s Lifetime and A&E documentary concluded last night, and if you’re fan you were probably pleased with the insight. But one particular point that has people in their feelings is Jermaine Dupri admitted that him being “reckless” is what put the kabosh on their 8-year relationship.

Shortly after reveal, Jackson said she heard that JD, who she admitted to wanting to start a family with, was cheating on her.

Say what now?

JD, could have been in happy matrimony with Janet Jackson, and he fumbled the relationship bag. Jackson herself said JD was a nice guy, and the joke was that he clearly had to be in order to bag someone of Jackson’s caliber. But man alive.

“One of the weird things is that dating Janet attracts other women, girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her…and I’m a man,” said JD in the doc.

Yeah, nah.

Black Twitter saw this as a betrayal, and the Don Chichi has been catching all the slander ever since. Peep some of the best reactions below.

The Audacity: Jermaine Dupri Admitted To Cheating On Janet Jackson, Black Twitter Is Disgusted was originally published on hiphopwired.com