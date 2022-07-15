20 Ways The Delfonics Have Lived On Through Samples Over The Years

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Today marks a very sad day in the world of Black music, as we say goodbye to music icon and lead singer of The Delfonics, William Hart, following his death at the age of 77.

Alongside other original members in the pioneering R&B group, all who have also since passed away with the exception of Wilbert Hart, Poogie helped shaped the sound of soul music in the ’60s and ’70s. As the late legend joins his brothers Randy Cain and Major Harris in “a heaven just a step away,” we fondly remember the group as a whole for their many musical contributions to our culture.

One way their musical legacy has stood the test of time is through sampling in hits that came after the group’s prime, particularly throughout the ’90s, 2000s and even amongst some of today’s hitmakers. We chose 20 great examples of samples that give you an idea of how many The Delfonics have inspired.

The Delfonics made their mark in the industry from 1968 to 1974, releasing five albums under Philly Groove Records that each peaked in the Top 40 on the U.S. R&B album chart. After a split in 1975 that resulted in many, many switch-ups to the lineup, sometimes forming a whole subgroup altogether, the men came back together over the decades to tour, drop the occasional EP or album and enjoy a level of respect that awarded them an induction into the National R&B Hall of Fame back in 2014.

It’s for those reasons and a handful of others that we’ll always cherish The Delfonics sound, making the recent loss of William Hart such a hard pill to swallow for music lovers everywhere.

R.I.P Poogie! Take a look at 20 music samples over the years that kept The Delfonics as the undisputed sound of sexy soul:

