The Power Play: Black Music Month Local Spotlight

1. Trevor Jackson Trevor Jackson has definitely made his mark in the music and entertainment industry. But not many know that he has been on the stage since the age of eight where he played the role of young Simba on the national tour of The Lion King musical. Since then, he has been in well-known movies like Let it Shine and Superfly. He also has gravitating music with his latest project “The Love Language” which was released this year on March 26th.

2. Tiara Thomas More artists are representing Naptown and we are definitely here for it. Tiara Thomas is not just a singer and songwriter but also is a self-taught guitar player. She was able to break out her singing career when she was on rapper Wale’s mixtape More About Nothing. She has shared the stage with Diggy Simmons, J. Cole, and Fabolous.

3. Jay Loud Indy native, Jay Loud, from homeless to well-known hometown artist, has released his first album back in 2019 titled, “Nap Town.” Gaining a passion for music and art since the age of 5, he has been whatever he could to be engaged ever since from rapping in school to around the city. He didn’t stay in Indy long. Reflecting on life makes you want to start over, and that’s what he did when he moved to Seattle. Even though he was homeless, he was able to get a free studio session with Taj King, another musical come-up Seattle. Since then, Loud has been taking off. He hopes to eventually move back to Indy and own his own business.

4. Dead Silence Some may not be familiar with this talented performer, but he is a battle rapper, artist, and film scorer from right here in Indy. To ask what did “Dead Silence” mean and he said that it, “Came from enduring pain and producing creativity with that same energy.” Before he got to where he was, he began as a songwriter.

5. Lorea Turner Lorea Turner is another singer, songwriter, and she can now add actress to the list as she has recently played a role in the BET plus film “Favorite Son.” She was first discovered on the Vine app, and she is known for her many covers including Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry.” She has also worked Pleasure P and now has her own newly released single, “Secrets.”

6. Skypp Skypp, or some may identify him as the “King of Indiana,” has really been consistently coming in the industry with his own sound in the rap game. Skypp was first discovered back in 2011 on SoundCloud where he would host “Skypp Saturdays,” rapping over popular rap instrumentals. He is most definitely not new to sharing the stage with other artists. He has made appearances with Babyface, DMX, Floetry, and many more.

7. Allison Victoria Temple Not everyone can be diverse when it comes to creativity as a self-taught musician, singer and songwriter, but Allison has a skill to give you hip-hop, R&B, jazz, and soul. She started singing in the church at a young age where it allowed her to perform. Temple had even landed a gig opening for R&B artist, Tank. Her musical career is still growing, and it is great that she is representing Indianapolis well.

8. Shae Sparks It’s one thing to be an adult pursuing a music career and it’s another being in high school pursuing a music career. Naptown native, Shae Sparks, strives every day to become that standout artist in the music industry. She has a single out titled, “Dope.” Sparks also has a network with Indy rapper Skypp, also a Warren Central affiliate. You are never too young or old to dream big.

9. Maxie aka “Yung Tone” Even as a father, husband, business, owner, designer, it didn’t stop him from also being a creator…in music that is. He recently has released new mixtape “Napghanistan” featuring his hit single “I like It.” You can stay hear his music on Spotify and SoundCloud.