The Weeknd’s Expensive Super Bowl LV Pepsi Halftime Show Supplied Us With A Glorius New Meme

Like previous Super Bowl Pepsi Halftime Shows in the era of social media, Twitter found a way to meme the hell out of The Weeknd’s performance.
There is nothing more polarizing in the country than the Pepsi Halftime Show during the Super Bowl. Each year we debate if the artist will live up to the bar set by Beyoncé or Prince. Whether they did is debatable. But one thing viewers can always agree on is the memes that immediately follow.
Sunday night (Feb.8), The Weeknd went through a medley of his hits during his expensive Super Bowl halftime show that the Canadian-born singer revealed cost him $7 million of his own money, and it went off without a hitch. But, that doesn’t mean Twitter won’t find a moment worthy of being deemed a meme.
Whether it was The Weeknd’s interesting looking choir sporting red glowing eyes that backed him that had some users comparing them to the Jawas creatures from the Star Wars film franchise.
Halftime Jawa performance? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/66Fsmahtvs
— Elliott Bambrough (@E2TheBam) February 8, 2021
But the moment that had earned the singer born Abel Tesfaye meme of the night was when he walked into a golden maze of mirrors for a dizzying sequence featuring him the singer in his signature “After Hours” character surrounded by backup dancers who also were dressed up like him.
Me every time I'm at a new grocery store #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/Q5nOTdRPWW
— Giuseppe Mercadante (@itsmercadante) February 8, 2021
For the performance’s finale, The Weeknd and his army of “After Hours” clones took to the field for an impressive spectacle while performing his current smash hit “Blinding Lights.”
FROM SCARBOROUGH TO THE SUPER BOWL.
The finale was incredible. @theweeknd pic.twitter.com/lKihFgE6is
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 8, 2021
Where The Weeknd’s Super Bowl LV halftime show will live in the pantheon of performances is debatable. Still, at least he can say he got Twitter’s newest superstar and future collaborator, Dionne Warwick, to stan about it on Twitter.
Well done @theweeknd. Loved the set and pyros. You looked and sounded great! A Big Hug and Loud Applause!! #SuperBowl
— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 8, 2021
When it comes to memes, though, The Weeknd’s halftime performance is definitely top 10.
You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty
The Weeknd’s Expensive Super Bowl LV Pepsi Halftime Show Supplied Us With A Glorius New Meme was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Me trying to find the bathroom at the club after 6 or 7 #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/T2tleRUbR7— Dj 112 (@DJ112sa) February 8, 2021
Insanely accurate.
2.
What my coworkers see on zoom meetings when I think my camera is off #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J8I9bmk4XI— Meggy (@MeggyNikirk) February 8, 2021
This is spot on.
3.
4 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom. #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/sdum3jHGui— Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) February 8, 2021
We were all this child at one point.
4.
me immediately after someone gives me specific directions pic.twitter.com/XtAsYjHw91— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) February 8, 2021
Tearsssss.
5.
Entering an apartment where I know a dog lives pic.twitter.com/31MhCFu2kx— push push 🏴 (@itspushpush) February 8, 2021
L O L, this is so damn true.
6.
my camera roll when I take my iPad back from a toddler pic.twitter.com/g0OqJLFpPH— 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒆 • 𝑬𝒔𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒏 (@skinclasshero) February 8, 2021
FACTS.
7.
what my pizza rolls see from inside the microwave pic.twitter.com/GavZzw7cQR— Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) February 8, 2021
Y’all play so much on Twitter.
8.
Looking for my phone a few times a day pic.twitter.com/5D79GyFpfc— Maria Cuomo Cole (@MariaCuomoCole) February 8, 2021
We can all relate to this.
9.
Looking for the mute button when it's my turn to talk on the zoom callpic.twitter.com/EllhARqlFx— Joe Simons (@joesimonssays) February 8, 2021
Those damn Zoom calls.
10.
When I hear my cat somewhere in the house start to gag and I try to get to it before it barfs on something nice pic.twitter.com/kObXW4YuZV— pat tobin (@tastefactory) February 8, 2021
Damn cats.
11.
My dad on FT asking for IT help pic.twitter.com/XhPU4IpWIA— Slade (@Slade) February 8, 2021
Parents versus technology, LOL.
12.
Trying to take make the $25 admission price worth it when they tell you the museum is closing in 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/n1vohfeotb— Felipe Torres Medina (@felipetmedinaa) February 8, 2021
Hoooowwwllliinnnggg