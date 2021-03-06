When comedienne Tiffany Haddish stepped on the 78th Golden Globes red carpet, this year, in a glowing metallic gown and a bold blonde do, the Internet collectively agreed, this is her look. Haddish’s stylist, top style architect for Zendaya and Celine Dion, Law Roach worked closely with her hairstylist Ray Christopher to craft her image and it’s a definitely a winning combination.
Haddish’s latest appearance in the Mônot virtual fashion show is a shining example how her style has evolved. The culmination of Law and Christopher’s seamless work can be seen on the Mônot runway as she steals the scene with her radiating strength and confidence.
You can mark a transition point when Haddish’s style made a turn. After she shaved her head, on IG Live, she emerged from behind the tresses and has been giving us face and body. The Night School actress recently made a lifestyle change when she adopted a fitness and healthy eating regimen. Through her personal work with the “30 Day Transformation Team,” Tiffany has be sporting a slimmed down frame she is clearly very proud of.
As she should be! Because we’re loving her style so much, here’s some of her best looks as of late.
Tiffany Haddish’s Style Is Evolving was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Tiffany Haddish In Mônot
The “Girl’s Trip” star made her runway debut in the Mônot’s Autumn Winter 2021 virtual fashion show wearing a slinky black dress with sexy panel detail.
2. Tiffany Haddish In Alberta Ferretti
Tiffany Haddish made a statement at the Golden Globes in this golden hour Alberta Ferretti gown.
3. Tiffany Haddish In Prabal Gurung
One of our favorite Tiffany looks is her People’s Choice Awards dress. This fabulous floral look is by Prabal Gurung.
4. Tiffany Haddish In Club Monaco
Tiffany gave us fun and flirty vibes in this Club Monaco look during an appearance on “Ellen.”
5. Tiffany Haddish In Veronica Beard
We love a good suit moment and Tiffany is giving us boss vibes in this olive two-piece by Veronica Beard. But what really sets it off is her Escobar inspired fresh cut.