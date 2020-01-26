UPDATE: Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna, & 7 Others Have Died In Helicopter Crash

Updated: Jan. 27 at 8:42AM

CNN has confirmed that 9 people lost their lives in a fatal helicopter crash in California. NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were the first to be identified. Later, we learned the identities of the 7 others. John Altobelli (Orange Coast College baseball coach ), Keri Altobeli (John’s wife), Alyssa Altobeli (Gianna’s teammate and daughter of John and Keri), Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester (Sarah’s daughter and Gianna’s teammate), and the pilot, Ara Zobayan–were on board the helicopter.

The group was flying to Thousand Oaks, California on Sunday, for a basketball game.

Updated: Jan. 26 at 6:53 PM

Kobe’s rep told TMZ Sports Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore commonly referred to GiGi was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash.

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash at the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas Sunday morning. TMZ first reported.

Kobe was 41 years old.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kobe and GiGi Bryant were survived by his wife Vanessa, and their daughters — Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

Original Story:

Story developing.

