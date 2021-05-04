No Joke: Tory Lanez & Chris Brown Announce Joint Project, Twitter Reminds Everyone of the Obvious

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tory Lanez and Chris Brown announced that they will be dropping a joint project. The Twitter massive took it upon themselves to state the obvious and highlight the infinite levels of negative self-awareness on display.

As HHNM reports, Lanez recently held a live stream concert dubbed Playboy and afterward he hopped on Instagram Live for an interview with DJ Carisma. It was during the latter that the Canadian artist dropped dime that he had a joint project with Chris Brown on his schedule.

“Me and Chris.. we gonna come out with another project too. We gon drop a little capsule together. Me and Chris gon’ do a capsule too,” said Lanez.

That in itself isn’t the problem here, but context is everything. It’s been well-documented that Chris Brown put hands on his then-girlfriend Rihanna back in 2009, and he’s been stuck with trying rehabilitate his image from the domestic abuser tag ever since. As for Tory Lanez, he allegedly shot now Grammy-Award winning female rapper Megan Thee Stallion in both feet back in July 2020, for which he has pleaded not guilty to in court.

So these two artists with the problematic behavior, be it recent or in the past, combining their toxic forces for a project immediately raised eyebrows, and slander, on social media.

While we’re not the judge and jury, those rules don’t apply on Twitter. It’s also clear that no matter how heinous someone’s activities may be, there are people willing to grant them a pass if they can make a hot song. And that’s a phenomenon that can’t be ignored.

Peep some of the hottest takes below.

