Bite-Sized Blowhard Tory Lanez Drop Mid Freestyle On Hot 97, Twitter Roasts The Varmint

Tory Lanez is still somehow a thing in 2021 as evidenced by the bite-sized blowhard making his way to New York’s Hot 97 to seemingly clear his name via some tough-sounding but ultimately mid bars. During the freestyle session with Funk Flex, the Canadian varmint appears to address the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion and while some loved the moment, many more are slandering him at will.

Among the several dozen bars Tory Lanez spit, one segment of the freestyle definitely has the attention of the masses, most especially him shouting out DaBaby, who recently had a falling out with Megan The Stallion as some might recall.

“Shoutout to Dababy, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Baby/What I’m about to say is going to sound a little crazy/ but it’s true so don’t play me/Y’all all would’ve got y’all awards if they didn’t frame me,” Tory rapped

Why even waste time trying to break it down further? If you must hear this freestyle from Tory Lanez, the video is for your viewing below. Sound off in the comments with your opinions, slander, or anything else.

