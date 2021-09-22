Twitter Says Teeny Tory Lanez Going To The Slammer After Clearing Instagram Page

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Hotties and generally decent people around the world are aligned in celebration after bite-sized bully Tory Lanez is allegedly heading to the big house. While we haven’t been able to get any solid facts on the rumors, the Canadian rapper and vocalist deleted all the content from his Instagram page and left a cryptic and vague tweet on the timeline, leading to all the speculation.

Tory Lanez, 29, has been active as of late in the public eye after doing a pair of charitable events for families in Baltimore and across California. While those benevolent acts are worth noting, the artist born Daystar Peterson is still in the crosshairs of many after allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot and seemingly taunting the Houston superstar in the wake of the act by appearing in performing venues which violates a restraining order.

Lanez was also seen in recent days shooting hoops against his Canadian brethren in Drake, which some fans say was a bad look for Drizzy considering Lanez’s allegations and past behavior. Fans are also still tight at Drake for employing an R. Kelly sample on his new album, Certified Lover Boy, and add that him shooting hoops with his short, balding pal adds to the bad look pile.

Again, much of the chatter about Lanez going to jail is largely speculative but the slander he’s catching at the moment. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and get to the root of the matter should more news develops. In the meantime, check out the jokes that the varmint is catching below.

Photo: Getty

