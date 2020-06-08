Trey Songz, Rotimi, Trevor Jackson, ChloexHalle + More Checked In During Our Graduation Party

To honor the Class of 2020, Hot 96.3 threw an epic Graduation Party on Instagram Live and Youtube. The No Cap Graduation Party was hosted by B Swift and Ashmac with sounds by DJ Pimp C, DJ Strick, DJ Duck, DJ Prince, and DJ Reddy Rock.
Before the party kicked off, Bia and Doe Boy sent in videos congratulating the Class of 2020 on all their accomplishments. Once the party started, Rotimi, Trey Songz, Trevor Jackson, and ChloexHalle all checked in.
Check the full night of fun.
1. Bia Shares Congratulates The Class of 2020
2. Doe Boy Says Congrats To Indy’s High School Seniors
3. Rotimi To The Class of 2020: “Adversity Is Part Of Life. It’s How You Bounce Back”
5. DJ Prince Shares His Thoughts On Graduation, Being A Young DJ, + More
6. “You Got The World In Front Of You” – Trey Songz
7. ChloexHalle Talk About Their High School Graduations
8. “Anything Rooted In Evil Will Never Last”- Trevor Jackson Checks In During Our Graduation Party
9. DJ Reddy Rock Kept It Lit For The Last Hour Of The Party!