Trey Songz, Rotimi, Trevor Jackson, ChloexHalle + More Checked In During Our Graduation Party

To honor the Class of 2020, Hot 96.3 threw an epic Graduation Party on Instagram Live and Youtube. The No Cap Graduation Party was hosted by B Swift and Ashmac with sounds by DJ Pimp C, DJ Strick, DJ Duck, DJ Prince, and DJ Reddy Rock.

Before the party kicked off, Bia and Doe Boy sent in videos congratulating the Class of 2020 on all their accomplishments. Once the party started, Rotimi, Trey Songz, Trevor Jackson, and ChloexHalle all checked in.

Check the full night of fun.