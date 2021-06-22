Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tristan Thompson has gained a reputation of being something of a Lothario after being accused of allegedly cheating on Khloe Kardashian, leading to several splits despite the pair continually reconciling. It was announced recently that the couple has split once again due to more allegations that the NBA big man has stepped out on the relationship once more.

Page Six exclusively reports that the pair ended things shortly according to a source close to the two confirmed the split with the outlet. While the source says the pair have been apart since this past April after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed she and Thompson hooked up while he was with Kardashian. Thompson denied the claim and even threatened to sue Chase but nothing of the sort materialized.

In the wake of the split, Thompson and Kardashian have remained committed to co-parenting their three-year-old daughter and it appears that the ex-couple is still friendly. In fact, Thompson and Kardashian were spotted on Father’s Day together with their toddler in tow.

From Page Six:

“They’re getting along. There is no drama,” a source said, adding that “everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting.”

The delayed news of the split comes just as Thompson was spotted last Friday at a Bel Air birthday party entering a room with three other women and another man, leaving the room 30 minutes later looking as if he were involved in some physical activity. The day prior, Thompson had dinner with Kardashian and their daughter.

Twitter has Tristan Thompson’s name trending on Tuesday (June 22) morning and we’ve got the reactions listed out below.

Losing Count: Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian Break Up Yet Again Amid Cheating Allegations was originally published on hiphopwired.com