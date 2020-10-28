While Drake will not be releasing his newest project in 2020 he is giving fans an opportunity to catch the vibes now. His recent drop is all about the heart.

As spotted on Complex Champagne Papi has confirmed that Certified Lover Boy is slotted for a January 2021 release date. On Instagram he shared a video that borrowed looks from some of his most iconic album covers to detail the announcement. The ending featured a title card that read “JANAURY 2021”.

In conjunction with the announcement the “In My Feelings” rapper has released the official merch to accompany the album. This collection is another joint effort with Nike and as expected delivers on all the athleisure vibes. Included are some of your streetwear staples such as hooded sweatshirts and t-shirts. Additionally the quilted heart-embroidered bomber from the “Laugh Now Cry Later” video is now available in black and pink. Also in the mix are some dry-fit socks and Nike’s signature club hat.

You can shop the Certified Lover Boy x Nike collection here but a BIG good luck with that finding your size. You can view more of the pieces below.

Trophies: Drake Unveils Official Nike x ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Merch was originally published on hiphopwired.com