Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ray J has earned plenty of goodwill over the years despite antics here and there that would render most careers to fade if not flat out because obsolete. The singer and entrepreneur might need to retool his image with many after he made a visit with former President Donald Trump in Florida.

Page Six exclusively reports that Ray J, 41, traveled to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on Tuesday (Jan. 25). According to the outlet, it was revealed by Ray J’s manager that the singer was there to talk about his plans to promote other business owners like himself in the business world and launch a series of initiatives that would assist with that effort.

“I’ve always admired and respected his business acumen,” Ray J told the outlet. “Our conversation was about job creation, encouraging small business development, and how Information Technology plays an important role in the future of our economy.

Ray J added, “We also agree how important an educated workforce is, as well as the critical need of developing of young people. I’m ready to get started now!”

Page Six adds that the pair intend to meet again to discuss these forthcoming plans at a later date

On Twitter, some bristled at the fact that Ray J joined with Trump, considered by many to be a beleaguered businessman at best. We’ve got the reactions below.

—

Photo: Twitter

Twitter Kicks Ray J Off Scoot-E-Bike After Kicking It With Donald Trump was originally published on hiphopwired.com