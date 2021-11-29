Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna might very well be the sexiest woman on the planet and whenever she models one of her Savage X Fenty pieces, everyone stops to take notice. Showing off her new Tied-Up Tartan line, the Barbadian singer and entrepreneur rocked a bottom-out pair of sleepwear pants and Twitter couldn’t get enough.

If anyone is holding out hope that Rihanna will relax on the fashion tip and get back to music, think again. Things are going well at the House of Savage X Fenty, and the Tied-Up Tartan line covers both men and women of all sizes in an eye-pleasing dark blue and black plaid design that looks primed for nighttime activities or just chilling after a hard day of work.

Rihanna modeled the fit herself, complete with a matching bra and the aforementioned pants, which gave the desired effect.

There was another soul-piercing shot of Rihanna where she showed off the top portion of the outfit, leading many to call her the sexiest woman alive. No argument here.

Peep the thread in the above tweet for more.

Keep scrolling to see some of the reactions from Twitter below.

And if you want to shop the line, click here.

Photo: Getty

Twitter Marvels At Rihanna’s Booty Butt Cheeks As She Rocks Ass-Out Savage X Fenty Fit was originally published on hiphopwired.com