HomeSports

Twitter Reacts To Bradley Beal’s Media Day Comments About The COVID-19 Vaccine

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

1.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The vaccine did its job.

2.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LOL.

3.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
TEARS.

4.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Bruh.

5.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

6.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Facts.

7.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

8.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

9.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

10.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Twitter Reacts To Bradley Beal’s Media Day Comments About The COVID-19 Vaccine  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

The vaccine did its job.

2.

LOL.

3.

TEARS.

4.

Bruh.

5.

6.

Facts.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
10 items

Twitter Reacts To Bradley Beal’s Media Day Comments…

 1 day ago
12.21.48
Photos
Close