Twitter Salutes King Von On What Would Have Been His 27th Birthday #KingVon

King Von had a very brief career but his music made an immediate impact and before his tragic death, he was well on his way to superstardom. The Chicago rapper would have turned 27 today, and fans on Twitter are celebrating his music and life.

Von, a protege of fellow Chicago native Lil Durk, got his start in 2018 after having several run-ins with the law as a teenager but was attracted to the prominent Drill sound that arose in the city. Durk signed Von to the Only The Family label the rapper born Dayvon Daquan Bennett’s career was born.

In October 2020, Von released his debut studio album Welcome To O’Block, a gritty introduction to the Chicago neighborhood he called home. Von was tragically killed just a month later in Atlanta after a skirmish with rapper Quando Rondo’s entourage which turned fatal for Von.

Lil Durk visited a mural of the fallen rapper right across from the O’Block section to honor Von with many others in tow. Durk also took to social media to salute his artist and his legacy.

Fans of Von are well aware that the rapper’s girlfriend, Asian Doll, has taken his loss especially hard and has used her social media platforms to process the grief. In the days leading up to Von’s birthday, the activity on Doll’s social media feeds has increased and many have rallied around her in support. Our condolences again to the friends, family, and dear ones of King Von.

On Twitter, many are remembering King Von and highlighting his potential among other reactions. We’ve got those listed out below.

Photo: Getty

