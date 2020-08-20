HomeRadio One Exclusives

Jaw Dropper: Are Philly Actor Tyler Lepley & Drake Long Lost Twins?! [Photos]

Posted 22 hours ago

Ok, this is just scary how much Tyler Lepley and Drake look alike!

Tyler Lepley is an actor from Philly that is most known from the Starz series ‘P-Valley’. The Drizzy and Tyler comparison is no new conversation for the Philly actor as he has been getting that for quite a while. We will leave it up to yall, do you think Drake and Lepley look-alike?? Comment below!

