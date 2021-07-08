HHW Gaming: Ubisoft Announces New Live Service ‘Assassin’s Creed Unity’ Game, Gamers Are Not Excited

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ubisoft had a big announcement, no it’s not a new Splinter Cell game, unfortunately, but the company is taking its beloved Assassin’s Creed in a major new direction.

Wednesday (Jul.7), following a huge scoop from Bloomberg revealing the existence of a new Assassin’s Creed game codenamed “Infinity,” Ubisoft confirmed the live service game’s existence signaling the biggest change to the franchise since they introduced the RPG element to 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Ubisoft was very tight-lipped with its announcement, but Bloomberg reports Assassin’s Creed Unity will be an evolving game similar to Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto: Online. The announcement of “Infinity” marks the first time the next Assassin’s Creed game won’t be a standalone game that will focus on a single location and time period. According to Bloomberg, “Infinity” will feature multiple connected settings that will possibly look and play different from past Assassin’s Creed titles, and that number could change over time. The outlet also reports that the game is still years away from being released.

Also changing is how Ubisoft is approaching the development of the game the company revealed. Usually, Assassin’s Creed games are made by Ubisoft’s teams in Montreal and Quebec City. It will be a “collaborative, cross-studio structure” between the two studios for this game.

“Rather than continuing to pass the baton from game to game, we profoundly believe this is an opportunity for one of Ubisoft’s most beloved franchises to evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that’s less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership, no matter where they are within Ubisoft,” the company stated.

Even though it’s still years away from release, the game’s development hasn’t gone smoothly. It has been impacted by the numerous sexual misconduct allegations against senior Ubisoft employees that came out last year. There are reports of some employees being upset that some of those managers accused of sexual misconduct are still working in senior positions. Speaking with Bloomberg, a spokesperson for Ubsioft said, “Any employee that had allegations and remains at Ubisoft has had their case rigorously reviewed by a third party and were either exonerated or underwent appropriate disciplinary actions.”

As far as the reaction to the news of Assassin’s Creed Infinity’s existence, it’s not going over so well in the gaming community.

Gamers can be hard to please. We will have to wait and see what Ubisoft is cooking up with Assassin’s Creed Infinity. We enjoyed both Odyssey and the recently released Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Who knows, this might be a blessing for a franchise that many have said has gotten “boring” and “stale.”

You can peep more reactions about Assassin’s Creed Infinity in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Ubisoft / Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

HHW Gaming: Ubisoft Announces New Live Service ‘Assassin’s Creed Unity’ Game, Gamers Are Not Excited was originally published on hiphopwired.com