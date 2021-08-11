Some Dude’s List Of The Most Underappreciated Hip-Hop Albums

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It took 45 years but Congress has honored Hip-Hop with its own day! The birthday of Hip-Hop, August 11th will now and forever be known as Hip-Hop Celebration Day. From the beginning when DJ Kool Herc invited the block to a house party on 1520 Sedgwick Ave in The Bronx to become the most popular music genre, whoever thought Hip-Hop could take it this far is an accurate statement.

While we can come up with the greatest albums, artists, etc, the folks at Some Dude Pod wanted to spotlight albums and artists that we should give a bit more appreciated. Because, especially in Rap, we should be celebrating all forms.

And why we are here, shouts out the Backpackers, Graffiti Artists, Breakdancers, and everyone who supports the culture with peace, love, and having fun.

Here’s our list!

