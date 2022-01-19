Unlock ‘Euphoria’ Cast Discoveries Inside: A Few Unknown Facts About the Actors

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The second season of Euphoria is heating up already. Fans are tweeting by the scene as Rue and her wild classmates take on the next semester. Since the second season debuted two weeks ago, fans have discovered much more about the cast outside of the show and its layered characters. Take a look at some of our latest discoveries in the gallery below.

We recently highlighted Angus Cloud, who portrays Fezco, as our man crush last Monday. Cloud stumbled upon his role on Euphoria and it has become a once in a lifetime experience for him, leading to a world of opportunities.

Thought it may difficult for fans to see the actors outside of their very believable characters on the HBO Max drama series, they are real humans with other interests. Social media has uncovered more about the ensemble cast and their ventures outside the show. Fans might be surprised to see that Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie, works on classic cars in her spare time or that Javon “Wanna” Walton, who portrays Ashtray, is a trained athlete before he became an actor.

There is obviously a lot we don’t know about the cast of Euphoria or what will happen in this second season. Fans are eager to figure it all out. With the help of social media, we found out these actors are as interesting as their characters on the show. There’s so much to explore and we will be back once we find out more.

In the meantime, check out this list of some of our favorite finds about the cast of Euphoria below:

