Indiana Lawmakers React To Rioters Storming The U.S. Capitol Building

Indianapolis lawmakers reacted to the shocking upheaval that took place in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday (January 7th). Four people are reported dead and over fifty people were arrested after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in support of Donald Trump.
Governor Eric J. Holcomb said in a statement, “It’s both saddening and sickening to watch a mob devolve into thinking their rules would ever replace the rule of law. I unequivocally condemn the violence at the U.S. Capitol that we are now witnessing. Passion, patriotism, and love for our nation should always and only be expressed in constructive ways that seek to honor the ideals on which our nation was founded. Any means of violence runs counter to who we are and is never acceptable.”
On Twitter, Congressman Andre Carson said: “I said it then and I’ll say it again now — what happened at the Capitol today is domestic terrorism. It’s the greatest threat to our national security, and our own President is encouraging it.”
