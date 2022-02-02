Wale Reportedly Back On For 2022 Broccoli City Festival, Organizers Say “Miscommunication” Handled

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Wale can easily be categorized as the biggest Hip-Hop act to emerge from the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, so it would make sense he’d perform at one of the city’s biggest music festivals. After Broccoli City announced its 2022 lineup, Wale shared with his Twitter followers that he’s no longer on the bill but it appears things are back on track.

Broccoli City, now in its eighth year, has attracted some of the biggest acts in music to its stages. When this year’s lineup was shared, with Ari Lennox and Summer Walker listed as headliners, it turned heads that Wale was also on the bill. However, Folarin shared via his Twitter account he wouldn’t be present at the two-day festival on Tuesday (Feb. 1)

https://twitter.com/Wale/status/1488556866238038025?s=20&t=87nzTze39XA9jJkoFqxjaQ

“I’m Pullin out this show,” Wale shared in a captioned tweet featuring the festival’s announcement via a fan. When another Twitter inquired further, Wale replied with, “I don’t know how many times I have to say this has nothing to do with headlining. It’s like a nightmare.”

Known for engaging his fans via social media, Wale’s brief statement garnered the requisite negative commentary from others but he continued to respond gracefully to critics who misunderstood his reasoning for pulling out the show.

“I’m not mad at all. I wish people would ask Face with tears of joy I’m sure the festival will be amazing all the artist are fire,” Wale said to a Twitter user who accused him of being bitter about not being a headliner. “I don’t think I’ll be missed and I never cared about headlining. This ain’t that. If u gon judge me at least know what’s on my mind my guy.”

In a major turn of events, the organizers for Brocolli City announced that they’ve worked out the kinks with Wale and his team, and now fans can expect to see him this coming May.

For what it’s worth, Wale should indeed be a headliner despite his stance that he doesn’t require that. As an ambassador for all things DMV Hip-Hop, Wale’s openness and passionate expression has pushed some to look to shout down his weighty accomplishments.

In other Wale news, during the Chicago stop of his nationwide Under A Blue Moon Tour (we attended the opener in Philadelphia), a gentleman proposed to his girlfriend on stage in one of the most beautiful moments you’ll see thus far this year.

Below, we’ll feature some of Wale’s initial tweets explaining the decision, along with comments from fans.

—

Photo: Getty

Wale Reportedly Back On For 2022 Broccoli City Festival, Organizers Say “Miscommunication” Handled was originally published on hiphopwired.com