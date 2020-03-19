We Gon’ Make It!: 20 Songs You Should Add To Your Quarantine Playlist

@TKMInspired & Weso

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, practicing social distancing by staying indoors can be tough especially if you’re an extrovert.

However, it doesn’t have to be boring with the right tunes. We compiled a playlist of 20 songs that’ll have you dancing like nobody’s watching.

