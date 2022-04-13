“We Ready” Rapper Archie Eversole Dead At 37

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

t’s a sad day for tired and true Atlanta rap fans. Archie Eversole, known for his indelible hit “We Ready,” has passed away at just 37.

HotSpotATL reports that Archie Everysole’s family confirmed his passing but details regarding the circumstances have been been shared.

Archie Eversole’s 2002 hit, “We Ready,” which interpolates Steam’s “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” for its memorable hit was from his Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style album. The song itself got modest play nationally but its has become a staple at sporting events, particularly in the South. Recently, he created the theme song for the Atlanta United MLS team.

“He was a great and loving man. He was really genuine and loved everyone,” Eversole’s nephew told The Sun.

Twitter memorials began rolling in when news of his untimely passing broke. See some of the more poignant salutes below.

Rest in power Archie Eversole.

This story is developing.

