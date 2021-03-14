‘We Still Fighting’: Photos Of Protests Marking 1-Year Anniversary Of Breonna Taylor’s Death

Across the United States, demonstrators held rallies to honor the life and legacy of Breonna Taylor, a Black 26-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, woman who was killed by police in her home on March 13, 2020.
Taylor’s death marked a pivotal moment in the Black Lives Matter movement and again reminded us that Black women and girls are also subjugated to routine violence at the hands of law enforcement. Taylor’s death stood at the intersection of race and gender, where Black women experience different layers of trauma when victimized by the police.
Protests were held in major cities over the United States in Taylor’s hometown of Louisville, New York City and Atlanta, Grand Rapids and Los Angeles.
In Louisville, hundreds of demonstrators followed behind Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, and other members of Taylor’s family. The event took place in Jefferson Square Park for the Justice for Breonna Taylor rally and march.
“We still in the streets[.] We still fighting,” Palmer wrote in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer for the anniversary demonstrations.
“1 year ago, Breonna Taylor was tragically killed in her own home, igniting a movement for racial justice and necessary change, which has prompted many cities and states to BAN no-knock warrants,” Ben Crump, a lawyer for Taylor’s family tweeted on Sunday. “365 days have passed but the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor continues!!”
1 year ago, Breonna Taylor was tragically killed in her own home, igniting a movement for racial justice and necessary change, which has prompted many cities and states to BAN no-knock warrants. 365 days have passed but the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor continues!! pic.twitter.com/zqfrVQPznx
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) March 13, 2021
On Friday ahead of the anniversary, Palmer filed a complaint against six officers over their roles in the investigation. Palmer has asked the LMPD’s Professional Standards Unit and the Public Integrity Unit to investigate the officers in reference to statements and reports used in the investigation, as well as those who reportedly improperly monitored tapped Taylor’s phone, WLKY reports.
On the same day Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who was with her on the night of the deadly police raid, filed a federal lawsuit accusing the LMPD of violating his constitutional rights. Prior to Taylor’s death anniversary, a judge signed an order to permanently close a criminal case filed against Walker for shooting one of the officers involved in the raid. Walker, a registered gun owner, contends that he acted in self-defense on the night Taylor was killed.
The protests followed a lively week that included a mobile billboard in Louisville emblazoned with a tweet from Taylor where she shared her hopes of one day having a child. “My daughter hasn’t even been conceived but she has a name already lol…that’s how ready I am,” she tweeted in 2018.
Activists demanded on Thursday for Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine to open a new investigation into the officers involved in Taylor’s death and move forward with prosecuting them. Wine initially recused himself from the case because his office was prosecuting Walker. But after Walker’s charges were permanently dropped, the activists said Wine no longer has the conflict of interest that he claimed existed.
Keep reading to find some images from protests around the country that marked the anniversary of Breonna Tayor’s death.
‘We Still Fighting’: Photos Of Protests Marking 1-Year Anniversary Of Breonna Taylor’s Death was originally published on newsone.com
1. Breonna Taylor Rally: LouisvilleSource:Getty
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES – 2021/03/13: Tamika Palmer (M) walks to a memorial event at Jefferson Square Park to mark the one year anniversary since the Louisville Metro Police Department shot and killed her daughter Breonna Taylor at her home in Louisville. The protesters call the park, Injustice Square Park. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,anniversary,females,daughter,death,event,walking,social issues,political rally,protest,protestor,kentucky,surgical mask,shooting – crime,louisville – kentucky,protective face mask,breonna taylor,tamika palmer
2. Breonna Taylor Rally: LouisvilleSource:Getty
LOUISVILLE, KY – MARCH 13: A portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen in front of another protest sign during a protest memorial for her in Jefferson Square Park on March 13, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Today marks the one year anniversary since Taylor was killed in her apartment during a botched no-knock raid executed by LMPD. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,horizontal,usa,portrait,law,large group of people,protest,kentucky,louisville – kentucky,breonna taylor
3. Breonna Taylor Rally: LouisvilleSource:Getty
LOUISVILLE, KY – MARCH 13: A child with a “BREEWAYY” sign displays it for the crowd in Jefferson Square Park on March 13, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. BREEWAYY is what protesters have coined the park since demonstrations began last May. Today marks the one year anniversary since Taylor was killed in her apartment during a botched no-knock raid executed by LMPD. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,portrait,headshot,law,child,kentucky,louisville – kentucky,crowd of people,breonna taylor
4. Breonna Taylor Rally: LouisvilleSource:Getty
LOUISVILLE, KY – MARCH 13: A sign demanding justice for Breonna Taylor is held up during memorial protest in honor of her at Jefferson Square Park on March 13, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Today marks the one year anniversary since Taylor was killed in her apartment during a botched no-knock raid executed by LMPD. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,horizontal,usa,law,justice – concept,three people,demanding,protest,honor,kentucky,louisville – kentucky,breonna taylor
5. Breonna Taylor Rally: LouisvilleSource:Getty
LOUISVILLE, KY – MARCH 13: A protester wearing a NO MORE NO KNOCKS sweatshirt adjusts his hood near Jefferson Square Park on March 13, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Today marks the one year anniversary since Taylor was killed in her apartment during a botched no-knock raid executed by LMPD. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,horizontal,usa,waist up,law,rear view,protestor,kentucky,close to,louisville – kentucky,sweatshirt,adjusting,breonna taylor
6. Breonna Taylor Rally: LouisvilleSource:Getty
LOUISVILLE, KY – MARCH 13: A crowd of local protesters and members of Until Freedom lead a march from Jefferson Square Park on March 13, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Today marks the one year anniversary since Taylor was killed in her apartment during a botched no-knock raid executed by LMPD. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,horizontal,usa,law,large group of people,protest,protestor,kentucky,louisville – kentucky,crowd of people,breonna taylor
7. Breonna Taylor Rally: LouisvilleSource:Getty
LOUISVILLE, KY – MARCH 13: Tamika Palmer (C), mother of Breonna Taylor and others stand with their fists up before a mobile billboard near Jefferson Square Park on March 13, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Today marks the one year anniversary since Taylor was killed in her apartment during a botched no-knock raid executed by LMPD. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,horizontal,usa,law,mother,large group of people,standing,billboard,kentucky,fist,louisville – kentucky,breonna taylor,tamika palmer
8. Breonna Taylor Rally: New York CitySource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 13: People march on the West Side Highway in a protest to mark the one year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death on March 13, 2021 in New York City. Breonna Taylor was a Black medical worker who was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in March 2020 and whose death was one of the drivers of wide-scale demonstrations last year over policing and racial injustice in the United States.(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,horizontal,usa,new york city,anniversary,law,death,large group of people,protest,west side highway – washington state,breonna taylor
9. Breonna Taylor Rally: New York CitySource:Getty
NEW YORK, USA – MARCH 13: Hundreds of BLM protesters gathered at the Times Square and marched on streets for Breonna Taylor in New York City, United States on March 13, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,new york city,group of people,city,street,times square – manhattan,city street,social issues,protest,protestor,marching,black lives matter,social movement,breonna taylor,social justice – concept
10. Breonna Taylor Rally: New York CitySource:Getty
NEW YORK, USA – MARCH 13: Hundreds of BLM protesters gathered at the Times Square and marched on streets for Breonna Taylor in New York City, United States on March 13, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,new york city,group of people,city,street,times square – manhattan,city street,social issues,protest,protestor,marching,black lives matter,social movement,breonna taylor,social justice – concept
11. Breonna Taylor Rally: New York CitySource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 13: People participate in a protest to mark the one year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death on March 13, 2021 in New York City. Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old Black medical worker who was shot and killed by Louisville police officers during a botched no-knock raid at her apartment. Her death was one of the drivers of wide-scale demonstrations last year over policing and racial injustice in the United States. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,horizontal,usa,new york city,anniversary,law,medium group of people,death,protest,participant,breonna taylor
12. Breonna Taylor Rally: New York CitySource:Getty
NEW YORK, USA – MARCH 13: Hundreds of BLM protesters gathered at the Times Square and marched on streets for Breonna Taylor in New York City, United States on March 13, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,new york city,group of people,city,street,times square – manhattan,city street,social issues,protest,protestor,marching,black lives matter,social movement,breonna taylor,social justice – concept
13. Breonna Taylor Rally: New York CitySource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 13: People march on the West Side Highway in a protest to mark the one year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death on March 13, 2021 in New York City. Breonna Taylor was a Black medical worker who was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in March 2020 and whose death was one of the drivers of wide-scale demonstrations last year over policing and racial injustice in the United States.(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,horizontal,usa,new york city,anniversary,law,death,large group of people,protest,west side highway – washington state,breonna taylor
14. Breonna Taylor Rally: New York CitySource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 13: A person holds a placard with Breonna Taylor’s face during a protest to mark the one year anniversary of Taylor’s death on March 13, 2021 in New York City. Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old Black medical worker who was shot and killed by Louisville police officers during a botched no-knock raid at her apartment. Her death was one of the drivers of wide-scale demonstrations last year over policing and racial injustice in the United States. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,horizontal,usa,new york city,anniversary,law,holding,death,large group of people,protest,placard,breonna taylor
15. Breonna Taylor Rally: AtlantaSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 13: Demonstrators pose for a picture in front of the Georgia Capitol building while marching through down town in honor of Breonna Taylor on March 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Today marks the one year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, Taylor was shot during a no-knock raid by police. A year in, none of the officers who fired a total of 32 rounds face any criminal charges in Taylor’s death. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,horizontal,usa,topix,portrait,law,large group of people,georgia – us state,honor,protestor,town,marching,atlanta – georgia,breonna taylor
16. Breonna Taylor Rally: AtlantaSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 13: Demonstrators march through downtown in honor of Breonna Taylor on March 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Today marks the one year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, Taylor was shot during a no-knock raid by police. A year in, none of the officers who fired a total of 32 rounds face any criminal charges in Taylors death. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,full length,horizontal,usa,topix,law,four people,georgia – us state,downtown district,protest,honor,protestor,atlanta – georgia,breonna taylor
17. Breonna Taylor Rally: AtlantaSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 13: Demonstrators march through downtown in honor of Breonna Taylor on March 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Today marks the one year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, Taylor was shot during a no-knock raid by police. A year in, none of the officers who fired a total of 32 rounds face any criminal charges in Taylor’s death. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,horizontal,usa,law,large group of people,georgia – us state,downtown district,protest,honor,protestor,atlanta – georgia,breonna taylor
18. Breonna Taylor Rally: AtlantaSource:Getty
US rapper and television personality Yung Joc, speaks during a rally in remembrance of the one year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13, 2021. – Twelve months after the killing — in which police shot Taylor while looking for a former friend of hers — only one of three police officers has been charged, and only for endangering Taylor’s neighbors by firing wildly. (Photo by Jeff Dean / AFP) (Photo by JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images) photography,friendship,horizontal,usa,rapper,anniversary,talking,law,looking,death,danger,social issues,police force,minority groups,former,tv personality,month,kentucky,shooting – crime,yung joc,louisville – kentucky,killing,neighbor,breonna taylor
19. Breonna Taylor Rally: Grand RapidsSource:Getty
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – MARCH 13: Tawanna Gordon, Breonna Taylor’s cousin, leads the procession as they march through the streets in protest and remembrance of the killing of Breonna Taylor on March 13, 2021 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Protests were held around the country on the anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death in Louisville, Kentucky where she was shot and killed by police during a ‘No Knock’ warrant that was served to the wrong residence. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,horizontal,usa,law,city,street,politics,michigan,large group of people,parade,city street,protest,politics and government,killing,grand rapids – michigan,breonna taylor
20. Breonna Taylor Rally: Grand RapidsSource:Getty
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – MARCH 13: Protesters march through the streets in protest and remembrance of the killing of Breonna Taylor on March 13, 2021 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Protests were held around the country on anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death in Louisville, Kentucky where she was shot and killed by police during a ‘No Knock’ warrant that was served to the wrong residence. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,horizontal,usa,law,city,street,politics,michigan,large group of people,city street,protest,protestor,politics and government,killing,grand rapids – michigan,breonna taylor