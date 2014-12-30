Home

WHAT GIVES? Celebrities Who Always Seem To Be Single

Posted December 30, 2014

Leave a comment

For whatever reason, it appears there are a handful of celebrities who always seem to be single, despite being some of Hollywood’s hottest and most famous stars. Click through the gallery to see whose love life is seemingly non-existent.

WHAT GIVES? Celebrities Who Always Seem To Be Single was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin

2. LeToya Luckett

LeToya Luckett

3. Mario

Mario

4. Laz Alonso

Laz Alonso

5. Brandy

Brandy

6. DB Woodside

DB Woodside

7. Angela Simmons

Angela Simmons

8. Golden Brooks

Golden Brooks

9. Lisa Raye

Lisa Raye

10. Tyson Beckford

Tyson Beckford

11. Vivica Fox

Vivica Fox

12. Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams

13. Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae

14. Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan

15. Tika Sumpter

Tika Sumpter

16. Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx

17. Tyrese

Tyrese

18. Naturi Naughton

Naturi Naughton

19. 50 Cent

50 Cent

20. Stacey Dash

Stacey Dash

21. Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore

22. India Arie

India Arie

23. Rocsi Diaz

Rocsi Diaz

24. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson

25. Selita Ebanks

Selita Ebanks

26. Lauren London

Lauren London

27. Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer

28. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer

29. Trey Songz

Trey Songz

30. Sanaa Lathan

Sanaa Lathan

31. Amber Riley

Amber Riley
Leave a comment
comments – add yours
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close