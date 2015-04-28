What Your Favorite Celebs From The ’90s & 2000s Look Like Now was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Andrea Barber, 38, is all set to join the cast of “Fuller House” – the reboot.
2. Uncle Joey Gladstone – “Full House”
3. Noel Crane – “Felicity”
4. Now, Scott Foley Is hunting down scandals on the ABC hit show “Scandal.” You forgot he was in “Felicity,” didn’t you?
5. Cole: “Martin”
6. Carl Payne Jr. has done several small roles since his days on “Martin.” Most recently, he was LA Reid in the TLC movie on Lifetime.
7. Brian Hooks, that guy who played in “3 Strikes” and was funny on Eve’s show is still acting. His last movie was “The Ghetto” with Ice T.
8. Aunt Rachel: “Family Matters”
9. Telma Hopkins is currently playing Ruth Jackson alongside Martin Lawrence and Kelsey Grammar in the show “Partners” on FX.
10. Arnaz – “One on One”
11. Marcus is now fooling around with Amber Rose for their new movie “Sister Code.”
