B-Swift born and raised on the west side of “the 317”, the “Voice Box of Indiana” began his radio career as an intern (with Big Swole) here at Hot 963. His work in the studios and the streets gave him the opportunity to becoming the host of the weekend Mix-show called “the Chop Shop”. B-Swift’s tireless work and experience as the Russ Parr morning show producer and swing-shift personality, helped earned his spot as Hot963’s night time personality, rockin out 7pm to 12am weeknights.

His family experience also benefited Swift as he began his career in radio. His father is a member of a national band where no doubt where Swift got his love for music and being on stage.

“My father played for The Deele in the early 80’s with Baby face and L.A. Reid, then in the 90’s he performed with After 7. I also have an uncle who traveled with LL Cool J and Monica. My family really had a huge impact in my love for music and performances. Music has always been apart of me and my family.”

B-Swift has been doin’ it for his city by “livin in these streets”, speaking with and to young people in schools and hosting social events and concerts all around Indiana. You can always find him in every club in Indianapolis on the microphone.

“My best moment in radio is everyday, when I get to rock the microphone and reach the city that I love. I feel like the city looks at me like [Andrew Luck] or the quarterback for the city and they always show me love everyday.”