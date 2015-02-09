Dani D is the voice of afternoons in Indianapolis. She recently moved from her hometown, Chicago IL to thrive in her first full time on air slot at Hot 96.3.

Dani fell in love with radio as a small child and it didn’t stop there. She studied Radio/TV Broadcasting at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, while serving as an on air talent, personnel director, and eventually the general manger of the school’s student run station. Dani also interned for 2 FM stations and accepted her first official job in radio at 1 of them, WPWX Power 92 FM in Chicago. She quickly climbed the latter and moved on to do weekends, and assist with production at 107.5 WGCI Chicago. From there, her talents grew and she became known by many within the radio industry, and she landed her current job in Indianapolis. “Thank you so much for welcoming me into your home Indy. It truly means the world to me.” Dani D can be heard on Hot 96.3, Mon- Fri from 3 to 7pm and Sat from 1 to 4pm ! #YouMyGirlDaniD