Incognito “Posted On The Corner”

Calling into the heritage radio station, WFXE 105 FM frequently to represent his high school during the morning show strategically set him up for the opportunity of a lifetime. A radio personality at the time introduced “Incognito” to Michael Soul, Program Director, where he established his start in his unforeseen career at the age of 16. Eventually he also started working at a music retail store which became hand in hand to his career path in the music industry. Finally gained his niche, Incognito realized he was anointed to do radio. Taking a break from radio to re-locate to Charlotte, North Carolina, he pursued his education in Business Administration. He became stagnant, dropped out of school and moved back Georgia where he eventually got back on the air this time with the new urban station, WBFA 98.3 FM in 2006.

Commuting for a couple years (2011) for a part-time position at WFXM-MACON. Inc had to re-locate to a city where he could travel anywhere and it can still relate to his hometown. In 2013, Incognito with his proper southern drawl and etiquette was finally heard 100 miles away from his hometown on Streetz 94.5 FM in Atlanta, Georgia. Comparing his southern production to Tom Joyner, Doug Banks, and Walt Love.

Fulfilling the next chapter of his career in the Buckeye state (2015) as Incognito takes over the airwaves in not one but all Urban One (Formally Radio One) Stations (WCKX-Columbus, WIZF-Cincinnati & WENZ-Cleveland) in Ohio. His night show “Posted on the Corner” has been consistently crowned the #1 Night Show (Monday-Friday) in Cleveland and Cincinnati, his career continues to break records across the Midwest, not excluding the company.

Incognito has school attendance parties for Cleveland Metro School District which began in FALL 2017. With a regional endorsement with Remy Martin Cognac, Metro By T-Mobile, Elk & Elk, Incognito keeps the airwaves and state of Ohio LIVE, LOCAL and LIT!

Posted on the Corner Features

7 at 7

· Incognito counts down the most requested songs of the day. From Tickets to access for exclusive events. Listeners are welcomed to assist in counting the seven requested songs by calling in 844.426.POTC (7682) & participating as a “GUEST DJ”

Trending On The Timeline w/ Dj Misses

· Our listeners scroll up and down the timeline daily

· From breaking news to the tea DJ Misses brings the biggest headlines and the shadiest gossip to the airwaves twice a night at 7:45p & 9:45p

8 O’Clock Mixtape

· One of the hottest DJ’s in the city takes over the airwaves with a mix of the hottest artists in the country. From Lil Baby, Summer Walker, Da Baby, Rihanna to Future, it’s a can’t miss event when our DJ’s are in the mix

POTC School Check-In

· Education is Key, From current students to Alumni, Principal to school security, listeners are encouraged to call in, tweet, or tag on us on Instagram to represent their school

The Drip Tape –

· What’s the hottest streaming music? What’s got the streets on fire. New music is the key and the Drip is serious!

Hood Jeopardy

· Monday through Thursday listeners are invited to call our hotline and test their knowledge

· Questions can be as serious as “How many stars are on the American flag?”

· Or as fun as guessing popular artist government names or naming three ways to hide a fart.

Hood Spelling Bee

· Listeners are asked to call in and spell commonly misspelled words

· It can get tricky but nonetheless hilarious and a feature that keeps the phone lines busy

Posted On The Corner Sports Minute

· There are wins, losses, and champions. Inside the POTC Sports minute there is never an offseason with the trending topics, sneaker releases, and player trades.

